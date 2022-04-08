Today's events for Friday, April 8

It’s Zoo Lovers Day. To celebrate, check out one of our area zoos, including the Racine Zoo (www.racinezoo.org) and Milwaukee County Zoo (www.milwaukeezoo.org). Tell the flamingos we sent you.

The Kenosha Unified School District wraps up the school year with a busy theater schedule:

“Bright Star” — a musical written and composed by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell — continues tonight at Harborside Academy, 913 57th St. The show is set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina in the years 1945–46, with flashbacks to 1923. Shows are 7:30 tonight and Saturday night and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Also on stage tonight is the colorful musical “Seussical,” at Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th St. “Seussical” is based on the children’s stories of Dr. Seuss. 7:30 tonight and Saturday night and 2 p.m. Sunday.

At Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road, the zany musical “Nunsense” will be performed tonight through Sunday. 7:30 tonight, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The musical “A Year with Frog and Toad” is on stage at Tremper High School, 8560 26th Ave. “It’s the first show we’re doing in our renovated auditorium,” said Tremper teacher Nicolas Cicerale, who is directing the show. “It’s perfect for families, and we’re performing it with puppets.” Performances are 7:30 tonight and Saturday night.

Tickets for all KUSD shows are $13 for adults, $11 for seniors (age 55 and older) and $6 for students. For tickets, go to kusd.edu/finearts.

The UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series continues tonight with “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.” The 2019 French film is about an 18th-century love affair between two women. It will be screened 7:30 tonight (continuing at 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday) in the Student Center Cinema, on the east side of the campus at 900 Wood Road. The cost is $5 cash at the door.

