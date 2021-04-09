Today's events for Friday, April 9

It’s Unicorn Day, and if you see one, please call the Kenosha News right away! The holiday celebrates the beloved mythological creatures, who are integral parts of many fairy tales and legends. To celebrate, bake up some fanciful “unicorn cupcakes” by decorating with brightly colored frosting and sprinkles. Can’t have a unicorn without sprinkles!

Carthage College’s Wind Orchestra, Concert Band and Percussion Ensemble are performing 7:30 tonight in A.F. Siebert Chapel. The concert — titled “Reflections” — is open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch for free online via Carthage’s live streams. Music from the city of New Orleans is the centerpiece of the program. For a link to the live stream, go to www.carthage.edu/multimedia/

Chaine de gitane— made up of guitarist Terry Peterson, fiddler Shawn Drake and upright bassist Benjamin Holt — is performing “Gypsy jazz” starting at 8:30 tonight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.