Today's events for Friday, Aug. 12

The Holy Rosary Catholic Church Festival starts open on the church grounds, 2224 45th St. Live music today is the Doo Wop Daddies, performing from 6:30 to 10 p.m. The festival is open 5 to 10 p.m. today (and Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday). All the festival food favorites are back, too, including fried dough.

Prost! The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park is open seven days, serving up cold beverages and warm pretzels. For more details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page.

Also in Petrifying Springs Park tonight, the 1984 movie “Gremlins” will be show at dusk. Admission is free. The movie is on the south end of the park, 5555 Seventh St.

It’s time for cream puffs, fried foods on sticks and that giant yellow slide! The Wisconsin State Fair is open at the fairgrounds in West Allis. Daily highlights include free Kids From Wisconsin shows at the Amphitheater, the ever-popular Racing Pigs and talented canine performers in the K-9 Sports Arena. For more details, go to