Today's events for Friday, Aug. 19

Happy Potato Day! Now go forth and feast on French fries all day.

The Kenosha County Fair continues today. Entertainment today includes the rock/blues group Stone Theory (1 p.m.) and the rock band The Now (8:30 p.m.). The Grandstand features the T&C Rodeo, starting at 7 p.m. The fairgrounds in Wilmot are open 8 a.m. to midnight today through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Daily admission is $10 for adults (ages 12 and older), $7 for senior citizens (ages 65 and up), $5 for children ages 7-11 and free for children 6 and under. Retired or active military members (ID required) are admitted for $7. General parking is free. For more details, go to kenoshacofair.com.

The Pike River Benefit Concert Series wraps up its 2022 season tonight with Cosmic Railroad, a Kenosha-based American roots and psychedelic jam band. The music starts at 6 p.m. at the Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road in Somers. Admission is $10 CASH ONLY at the gate. No carry-ins. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

The “Movie Night in the Park” series tonight features the movie “Dog,” starring Channing Tatum and a furry co-star. The movie will be shown at dusk (about 8:30 p.m.) in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, next to the Biergarten, on the south end of the park. Admission is free.

The Twin Lakes Corn Fest continues today (and Saturday) in Lance Park. Admission is $5 for all-you-can-eat corn. You can purchase tickets at the door via cash, credit card, Paypal or Venmo. Kids under 5 are free.