Today's events for Friday, Aug. 26

Road trip Seamus.jpg

Happy Dog Day from Seamus and all the canines who are happy to enjoy food, water, rest, exercise and TREATS.

It’s National Dog Day, celebrating man’s (and woman’s) best friend. If you have a canine pal, enjoy some puppy love, today and every day. Now, who’s a good boy?

Donovan Scherer’s Studio Moonfall celebrates its three-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. at the store, 5031 Seventh Ave. The shop is also celebrating Free Book Friday as it kicks off the Kenosha Book Festival weekend, running through Sunday. Studio Moonfall is an independent publishing company and bookstore focusing on local authors and artists.

The Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place (on Simmons Island along the harbor), is hosting a Cruise-In Night from 4 to 8 p.m. today. Car enthusiasts will be showing off their classic vehicles in the museum’s parking lot. Also, the History Center and Southport Light Station Museum will be open until 7 p.m. The Cruise-In nights continue on the last Friday of each month, through Sept. 30. The events are free and open to all classic vehicles.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition 2022, with 45 paintings on display through Nov. 6. This is the debut of this new exhibit, which will continue at the museum, every other year. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays). Admission is free. For more information, go to KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

The Fleeing Artists production of Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet” continues this weekend at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 general admission or $13 for senior citizens, students, educators and members of the military. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at fleeingartists.org.

Looking for live music tonight? Low-reen & the Lazy Dogs, featuring PeeWee Hayes, are performing 6 to 9 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. No cover charge.

California will save water by covering canals with solar farms

