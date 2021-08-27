Today's events for Friday, Aug. 27

It’s Banana Lovers Day, which is the perfect excuse for indulging your love of the world’s most popular fruit. Start your day with a healthy banana smoothie, or slice a banana on your cereal; munch on banana bread with your lunch; and relax after supper with a banana split. Don’t feel guilty; you’re loading up on potassium.

The Kenosha Kingfish are hosting Legends Weekend. The two-day event starts today (Aug. 27) with the Celebrity Home Run Derby, happening Downtown at the Kenosha harbor. There will also be music by Tim Allen’s band Conviction and a fireworks show. The Home Run Derby (and Saturday’s Celebrity Softball Game) starts at 6:05 p.m. Tickets are $15 for the Home Run Derby (and $20 for the Celebrity Softball Game). For more information and to buy tickets, call 262-653-0900, log on at kingfishbaseball.com or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field.