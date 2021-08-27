Today's events for Friday, Aug. 27

It’s Banana Lovers Day, which is the perfect excuse for indulging your love of the world’s most popular fruit. Start your day with a healthy banana smoothie, or slice a banana on your cereal; munch on banana bread with your lunch; and relax after supper with a banana split. Don’t feel guilty; you’re loading up on potassium.
The Kenosha Kingfish are hosting Legends Weekend. The two-day event starts today (Aug. 27) with the Celebrity Home Run Derby, happening Downtown at the Kenosha harbor. There will also be music by Tim Allen’s band Conviction and a fireworks show. The Home Run Derby (and Saturday’s Celebrity Softball Game) starts at 6:05 p.m. Tickets are $15 for the Home Run Derby (and $20 for the Celebrity Softball Game). For more information and to buy tickets, call 262-653-0900, log on at kingfishbaseball.com or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field.
The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting a “Storywalk” trail through Aug. 31. Participants will read the featured story, “In the Tall, Tall Grass” by Denise Fleming, posted at points along a short hiking trail. To walk the trail, visit Bristol Woods and start at the prairie entrance (near the parking lot and pond). This program is free, no pre-registration required and is appropriate for all ages.
Another steamy day is in the forecast, making it a great time to check out one of our local beaches. Kenosha County has an abundance of public beaches, on Lake Michigan and on smaller, inland lakes. Lake Michigan beaches are Pennoyer Park Beach: 3601 Seventh Ave., Simmons Island Beach: 5001 Simmons Island Drive, Eichelman Park Beach: 6125 Third Ave., Southport Beach: 7825 First Ave. and Carol Beach public beach: A few blocks south of 106th Street on Lakeshore Drive in Pleasant Prairie. Admission is free. Note: There are no lifeguards on duty at any Lake Michigan beaches. Be careful out there! Currents can be very dangerous.