Today's events for Friday, Aug. 5

Cheers to you on International Beer Day. Celebrate by enjoying a brew from one of our local craft breweries. International Beer Day celebrates the history of this magnificent drink, which has been around since ... well, forever!

The St. Peter’s Catholic Church Festival opens with a fish fry from 4 to 8 p.m. today outside the church, 2224 30th Ave. The festival continues thrgouh Sunday, with live music, games and raffles. Live music tonight is from Bourbon Country, performing from 6:30 to 10 p.m. The popular dessert and ice cream booth is open all three days.

Batter up! The Kenosha Kingfish are hosting the Kalamazoo Growlers today at Simmons Field. The 6:35 p.m. game is also Italian Heritage Night. To purchase tickets, call 262-653-0900, log on at kingfishbaseball.com or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field.

The Peacetree Music Festival opens today in Pennoyer Park, 3601 Seventh Ave. on the lakefront. Presale tickets -– available at Union Park Tavern, The Flair, Herbert’s Jewelers Kenosha and Peacetree Originals -– are $15; $20 at the gate. The music fest is open 3 to 11 p.m. today and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday.

It’s time for cream puffs, fried foods on sticks and that giant yellow slide! The Wisconsin State Fair is open at the fairgrounds in West Allis. Daily highlights include free Kids From Wisconsin shows at the Amphitheater, the ever-popular Racing Pigs and talented canine performers in the K-9 Sports Arena. For more details, go to wistatefair.com.