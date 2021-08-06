 Skip to main content
Today's events for Friday, Aug. 6
Today's events for Friday, Aug. 6

StateFair_CreamPuffCloseUP

The Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puff has been a staple of the annual event since 1924.

 Wisconsin State Fair Photo

Raise a glass (or two!) to International Beer Day. Cheers!

Free family movie nights are back this summer in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Tonight’s showing is the animated film “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, snacks and beverages and bug spray. Movies start at dusk.

The Peacetree Music Festival is back today (and Saturday) in Pennoyer Park. Festival hours are 2:30 to 11 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.Bands performing include Cosmic Railroad, the Joe Marcinek Band, Spare Change Trio, Earthmother, Bodhicitta, Cactii, Mountains on the Moon, Rust Belt, Miles Over Mountains, Rhythm Dogs, Secondhand Silver, Indigo Canyon and the Peacetree Allstars. In Pennoyer Park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street. Admission is $20 at the gate.

The Wisconsin State Fair is back, running daily through Aug. 15 at State Fair Park, 7722 West Greenfield Ave. in West Allis. Headliners tonight are country star Chris Young, with Sara Evans. Free entertainment includes daily shows by the Kids From Wisconsin and the always popular racing pigs! Did we mention the cream puffs yet? The fair is open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the final Sunday (Aug. 15). For more details, go to wistatefair.com

Brian has the details on some of the updates you’ll need to know about.
