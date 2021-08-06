Today's events for Friday, Aug. 6

Raise a glass (or two!) to International Beer Day. Cheers!

Free family movie nights are back this summer in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Tonight’s showing is the animated film “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, snacks and beverages and bug spray. Movies start at dusk.

The Peacetree Music Festival is back today (and Saturday) in Pennoyer Park. Festival hours are 2:30 to 11 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.Bands performing include Cosmic Railroad, the Joe Marcinek Band, Spare Change Trio, Earthmother, Bodhicitta, Cactii, Mountains on the Moon, Rust Belt, Miles Over Mountains, Rhythm Dogs, Secondhand Silver, Indigo Canyon and the Peacetree Allstars. In Pennoyer Park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street. Admission is $20 at the gate.