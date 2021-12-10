Today's events for Friday, Dec. 10:

Who doesn’t love a bit of holiday celebrating? And if it comes with a twist of lime or an olive in your glass, that’s a bonus! The Kenosha Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Holiday Cheer Crawl through Saturday. Here’s how it works: You purchase a “Holiday Cheer Passport” for $20 (or two for $30) and use it to enjoy special prices on food and drinks at participating Downtown Kenosha pubs and restaurants. For details, go to kenoshaareachamber.com/crawl/

The classic Christmas comedy “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” continues tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Performances of this Lakeside Players production are Dec. 10-12. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. General admission tickets are $10 and will be available at the door.

At the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., the classic Christmas film “A Christmas Story” is performed on stage through Dec. 19. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. There are also 2 p.m. shows on two Saturdays, Dec. 11 and 18. Two “Value Night” performances (with discounted tickets) are 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, and Thursday, Dec. 16. racinetheatre.org.

Go on the road to score some Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs. The fine folks who fatten us up every summer are back with another holiday-themed Drive-Thru. This time, the fair offers two flavors: Cocoa Cream Puffs and Candy Cane Cream Puffs. Drivers can pick up the treats at State Fair Park in West Allis at the Cream Puff Drive-Thru, open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $14 for a three-pack and $25 for a six-pack. Ordering in advance at www.originalcreampuffs.com is recommended. Here’s a ho, ho, ho bonus: Santa and Mrs. Claus are handing out cream puffs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

