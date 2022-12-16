Today's events for Friday, Dec. 16

It’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, so wear that flashing snowman cardigan with pride. As we remind our family members every year, our Christmas sweaters, covered with sequins and pom-poms, are NOT ugly!

Students from the Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts will star in “The Nutcracker,” with performances at 7 tonight (Dec. 16) and 1 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 18) in the Bradford High School Auditorium, 3700 Washington Road. The performances include more than 50 students, with lead roles danced by high school students and a small cast of adults. Tickets are $15-$18 (plus fees) and can be purchased online or at the door. Purchase tickets https://25633.recitalticketing.com/r/?access=true

Prayer House Church, 1525 24th Avenue in Kenosha, will host its “Celebrate Jesus Christmas Musical” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, with music and a skit. Admission is free. Hot cocoa, cider, beverages and Christmas cookies will be available following the musical.

The Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave., is hosting a “Holiday Gnome Hunt” through December. To take part, find all of the gnomes hiding on the trails by the end of December for a chance to win a free 2023 PNC family membership. Post a photo from your gnome hunt on Instagram or Facebook and tag Pringle, or email your photo to Pringle by Dec. 31 to be entered into the prize drawing. This program is free, self-guided and suitable for all ages. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more information.

You can catch a classic holiday film in an actual movie theater — just like the pioneers did years ago! The Marcus Renaissance Cinema in Sturtevant is showing retro holiday flicks through Dec. 15. All screenings are $5.25. For movie times and to purchase tickets, go to marcustheatres.com.

The Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, has brought back its holiday lights display. This year’s Holiday Light Walk includes the Country Store, fire pits, holiday music and s’more kits. Open 5 to 9 p.m. each day through Dec. 18. Admission is $7; free for children age 2 and younger. Go to jerrysmithfarm.com for updates on Santa’s schedule at the farm.