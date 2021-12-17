Today's events for Friday, Dec. 17

It’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, so wear that flashing snowman cardigan with pride. As we remind our family members every year, our Christmas sweaters, covered with sequins and pom-poms, are NOT ugly!

Looking for live music tonight? The Roundabouts are performing at Union Park Tavern. The band is comprised of Rick Branch, Terry Peterson, Chris Sipos and Bill Taylor, delivering Americana music, but there will most likely be some seasonal tunes as well. 9 p.m. to midnight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.

The annual Artistree Giftable Art Show & Sale at Lemon Street Gallery & Artspace, 4601 Sheridan Road, runs through Dec. 24. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

The Fleeing Artists theater troupe is performing Charles Dickens’ classic story “A Christmas Carol,” with performances Dec. 17-19 at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha. In this adaptation, 11 actors play 30-plus characters in the show, from the old miser Scrooge to young Tiny Tim. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Admission is “pay what you can.” www.fleeingartists.org. Note: Masks are required.

Celebrate “A Motown Christmas” tonight at Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater. Members of The Temptations, The Miracles and The Contours will be performing holiday favorites. 8 p.m. Tickets are $50-$60 (plus fees) at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

