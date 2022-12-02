Today's events for Friday, Dec. 2

Dec. 2 is National Bartender Day, which is a good reminder to always tip your waitstaff. And ask for a brady old fashioned, just to celebrate your Wisconsin heritage.

Organist Brian Schoettler is performing a series of Advent recitals at Lutheran churches in Kenosha, starting today at Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St.. The 30-minute organ recitals are 11:30 a.m. Fridays in December. The recitals are free and open to the public.

“Frozen the Musical Jr.” opens tonight at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, 2401 69th St. Performances are 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 11. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and students (with an ID) and free for children age 3 and younger. Tickets are sold at the door and online at https://sjcatheater.ludus.com/

Christmas at Kemper — featuring the historic Durkee Mansion and the Gallery of Trees — is open 4 to 7 p.m. today at 6501 Third Ave. Self-guided tours of the Durkee Mansion show off the “Victorian Winter Elegance” decorations. Next to the mansion is the Gallery of Trees, featuring two floors of designer-decorated trees, wreaths and centerpieces. (There is elevator access to the second floor.) Admission to both is free. Raffle tickets are sold at the Gallery of Trees for a chance to win a tree or other item. There are also silent auctions at the Gallery of Trees.

Lakeside Players’ production of “A Seussified Christmas Carol” opens tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. The show is described as “a whimsical reinvention of Dickens’ most beloved Christmas story in wacky rhymed couplets.” Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2-4. Performances continue Dec. 9-11. Tickets are $10 and are available at rhodecenter.org and at the door.

Harmonix — a five-person a cappella group — will be performing holiday shows for six weeks at the Wyndham Garden-Kenosha Harborside Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave., starting today. Performances are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Thursday, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 30. For tickets, go to the Happenings Magazine office, 1420 63rd St., call 262-564-8800 or log on at happeningsmag.com.

The Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill., features Lightwire Theater’s “A Very Electric Christmas,” 7:30 tonight. The show is performed in the dark, with life-size holiday characters lit up in neon wire. The music includes favorites from Tchaikovsky, Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey and more. Tickets for the Dec. 2 show are $26-$46 (with discounts available for children 12 and younger) at geneseetheatre.com.