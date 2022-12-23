Today's events for Friday, Dec. 23

Dec. 23 is Festivus — known as “a holiday for the rest of us.” The holiday, introduced to the world in an episode of “Seinfeld,” is celebrated with an aluminum pole (unadorned) instead of a Christmas tree, a dinner (meatloaf on a bed of lettuce is the traditional choice) and the Airing of Grievances, where each person at the dinner table recounts how the world has disappointed them that year. The celebration ends with Feats of Strength. Enjoy the Festivus festivities, but don’t hurt yourself.

The five-person a cappella group Harmonix is performing holiday shows Wednesday-Sunday through Dec. 30 at the Wyndham Garden-Kenosha Harborside Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave. Their program features “popular holiday classics as well as modern favorites.” For more details and tickets, call 262-564-8800 or log on at happeningsmag.com.

The Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave., is hosting a “Holiday Gnome Hunt” through December. To take part, find all of the gnomes hiding on the trails by the end of December for a chance to win a free 2023 PNC family membership. Post a photo from your gnome hunt on Instagram or Facebook and tag Pringle, or email your photo to Pringle by Dec. 31 to be entered into the prize drawing. This program is free, self-guided and suitable for all ages. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more information.

Still looking for some classic holiday fare? Head to Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater, 114 E. Wells St. The historic venue positively glows with holiday spirit each year during the Milwaukee Rep’s production of “A Christmas Carol.” All your favorites are here, from mean old Scrooge to adorable Tiny Tim. The show runs through Dec. 24. Find more details and get tickets at milwaukeerep.com.

Dec. 23 is your final chance to see the Fireside Theatre’s production of “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” served up as dinner theater. The festive show features all the beloved songs from this classic, plus you get dinner (or lunch during a matinee)! Bonus: Still looking for gifts? The theater complex in Fort Atkinson contains four gift shops. For a show schedule and other information, go to firesidetheatre.com of call 800-477-9505.

Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry is showcasing its annual “Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light” exhibit featuring trees decorated to represent different cultures. Through Jan. 8. msichicago.org.