Today's events for Friday, Dec. 3

The historic Durkee Mansion at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., is decorated for the holiday season, done this year to the theme “Starry Woodland Nights.” The mansion is open 3 to 7 p.m. today and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.

Also open at Kemper Center: The Gallery of Trees is in the Kemper Conference Center, next to the Durkee Mansion, 6501 Third Ave. Visitors can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a decorated tree, wreath or mantelpiece. The Gallery of Tree is open 3 to 7 p.m. today and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.

Head to the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., for Friday Fun Day. Families are invited to “relax and have fun with a big variety of games, crafts, building toys and tech. You never know what kind of fun you will find.” 1 to 3 p.m. Activities are free.

The classic Christmas comedy “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” opens tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Performances of this Lakeside Players production are Dec. 3-5 and 10-12. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. General admission tickets are $10 and will be available at the door.

The Trees on Parade and holiday shopping event is 4 to 8 p.m. today (and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday) at St. John the Evangelist Community Center, 700 N. Lake Ave. in Twin Lakes. The event features a Decorated Tree Contest, Gingerbread House Contest, Ugly Sweater Contest, music by DJ Keith on Saturday and “food and fun.” The Twin Lakes Tree Lighting is 5:30 p.m. today, with “Carols in the Park” and hot chocolate. After the tree lighting, Santa Claus will ride a firetruck to the Parade of Trees to meet with children until 7:30 p.m.

