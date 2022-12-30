Today's events for Friday, Dec. 30

Before we plunge into the madness that is January dieting, we pause to mark National Bacon Day on Dec. 30. It’s the perfect way to celebrate New Year’s Eve Eve by adding bacon to all your meals, from a bacon-and-eggs breakfast plate to a BLT for lunch and a bacon milkshake chaser after dinner. Remember: No calorie counting until Jan. 1 ... or, more likely, mid-January.

Start your new Year’s Eve celebrating a day early at Wilmot Mountain, 11931 Fox River Road. On Dec. 30, the ski resort hosts a Friday Night Lights Pre-New Year’s Party, starting at 3 p.m.. There are $5 rentals (after 3 p.m.), night ski lessons, s’mores on the patio, music, games and “glow runs” after 5 p.m. on the ski hill and tubing hill. Lift tickets, rentals and tubing rates are available online at wilmotmountain.com or by calling 262-862-2301.

Today is a great time to visit the Milwaukee County Zoo. The zoo’s cold-weather animals are more active in the winter months, and visitors can warm up inside the animal buildings. As a bonus, everyone gets free daytime admission, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., through Dec. 30. And make sure to visit the zoo’s caribous, who MIGHT just have wrapped up a gig pulling Santa’s sleigh. For more details, go to milwaukeezoo.org.

Head outside for some exercise at the City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink. The rink is in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, at 52nd Street and the harbor. It’s open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Skating is free.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., has reopened its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. Admission is free.

Looking for holiday lights? You’ll find a few million lights illuminating much of the 1,300-acre Grand Geneva Resort and Spa, including the resort’s annual 12 days of Christmas drive-through light show. Also on display: Gingerbread houses entered in the annual competition. Check it out through Dec. 31. For more details, go to grandgeneva.com.