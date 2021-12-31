Today's events for Friday, Dec. 31

Happy new year! It’s New Year’s Eve, when we count down to a new year. It’s also Champagne Day, so raise a glass to 2022 at midnight. Cheers!

Gnome alert! Today is your last chance to head to the Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 800 160th Ave., and take part in its Holiday Gnome Hunt. Find all of the gnomes hiding on the trails for a chance to win a free 2022 PNC family membership. To take part in the contest, post a photo from your gnome hunt on Instagram or Facebook and tag Pringle, or email your photo to Pringle by Dec. 31 to be entered into a prize drawing. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more information.

There are many ways to spend the last day (and night) of 2021, with local venues hosting live music and other entertainment:

The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., ushers out 2021 with comedians Chris Barnes and Nathan “Tricky” Allen and live music by The Windy City Rev Ups and Simply Yacht Rock. For tickets, go to www.hap2it.com.

Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., has live entertainment all evening, including Charles “The Delta Blues Hog” performing at 9 p.m. Call 262-652-6454 for dinner reservations. The popular fish fry will also be served ... because it is a Friday night in Wisconsin!

The Stella Hotel & Ballroom, 5706 Eighth Ave., is serving a three-course New Year’s Eve dinner, with music by Silver Spoon Entertainment. Call 262-842-2000 for reservations.

The Apis Restaurant, 614 56th St., is has an all-inclusive package, with unlimited food and beverage from 9 p.m. to midnight. The rooftop will be “open and cozy” with a DJ on the mezzanine level providing music to the space all night. Call 262-220-7120 for more information.

Sazzy B, 5623 Sixth Ave., offers live music starting at 10:30 p.m. with Marie Marten and The Messarounds, playing jazz, blues and rock tunes.

Swede’s, 510 56th St., continues its New Year’s tradition with a New Year’s Eve cribbage tournament starting at 4 p.m. Message Swede’s at www.facebook.com/SwedesKenosha to sign up for a slot.

58 Below, 504 58th St., is hosting a “New Year’s Eve Extravaganza,” starting at 9 p.m., with live music by Would You Kindly? and special guests The Eco Limes and Daniel and His 3 A.M. Saints. Admission is free. www.facebook.com/58BelowKenosha.

The Beer Gardens, 3501 14th Ave., will host its annual “Old Farts” party, with doors opening at 11 a.m. Food and party favors will be available starting at 2 p.m., with a Champagne toast at 6 p.m. www.facebook.com/thebeergardens.

The Brat Stop, 12304 75th St., hosts its New Year’s Eve Celebration with the band Pet Rock performing.

However you choose to celebrate, have fun and be safe out there!

