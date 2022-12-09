Today's events for Friday, Dec. 9

Dec. 9 is Christmas Card Day, so get those greetings in the mail. We’ll be looking for a cute card with Snoopy on it from you.

Organist Brian Schoettler is performing a series of Advent recitals at Lutheran churches in Kenosha, continuing today at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, 2001 80th St. The 30-minute organ recitals are 11:30 a.m. Fridays in December. The recitals are free and open to the public.

Shakespeare’s comedy “As You Like It” continues at UW-Parkside in the Main Stage Theater. Performances are 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10-$20 at uwp.edu/therita.

“Frozen the Musical Jr.” continues tonight at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, 2401 69th St. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and students (with an ID) and free for children age 3 and younger. Tickets are sold at the door and online at https://sjcatheater.ludus.com/

Lakeside Players’ production of “A Seussified Christmas Carol” continues tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. The show is described as “a whimsical reinvention of Dickens’ most beloved Christmas story in wacky rhymed couplets.” Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 and are available at rhodecenter.org and at the door.

Harmonix — a five-person a cappella group — will be performing holiday shows for six weeks at the Wyndham Garden-Kenosha Harborside Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave., starting today. Performances are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Thursday, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 30. For tickets, go to the Happenings Magazine office, 1420 63rd St., call 262-564-8800 or log on at happeningsmag.com.

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” opens tonight at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. The stage adaptation of the animated film features all the beloved characters and songs, including “Under the Sea” and “Kiss the Girl.” For tickets and more information, go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.