Today's events for Friday, Feb. 11

It’s Make a Friend Day, which you can do by getting out into your community. No, your imaginary friend Cecil doesn’t count, though he did get you through that last bad breakup.
- "Failure: A Love Story," performed by the Fleeing Artists Theatre, opens tonight at Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. The show, set in Chicago during the Roaring '20s, centers on the three Fail sisters, who all fall in love with the same man. The show will be performed this weekend only, with performances at 7:30 tonight, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $13 general admission; $10 for senior citizens, students, educators, first responders and members of the military. Tickets can be reserved online in advance at fleeingartists.org. Limited tickets will also be available at the door.
- The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., has two shows this weekend featuring comedian Larry Reeb (aka Uncle Lar). Shows are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $14, with an optional dinner add-on, at hap2it.com.
- The comedy “Guys on Ice” opens tonight at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. The action takes place on a frozen lake in Door County. To purchase tickets, go to racinetheatre.org.