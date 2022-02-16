 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's events for Friday, Feb. 18

Drink Wine Day photo

Raise a glass to Drink Wine Day, a great way to kick off the weekend. No shallow pours, please!

  • Drink Wine Day pairs well with Pluto Day. (Not Mickey Mouse's dog; this day celebrates our far-off solar system neighbor). We grew up with a solar system with nine planets in it, including Pluto. Then one day, the powers downgraded Pluto a "dwarf planet." So raise your wine glass and toast Pluto Day, which celebrates the discovery of Pluto in 1930, when it was designated as a planet ... and that’s how it should have stayed.
  • The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., has three shows this weekend featuring comedian Rich Vos. He's a regular on SiriusXM radio and co-hosts the hit podcast "My Wife Hates Me." Shows are 8 p.m. Friday and 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 (plus fees) at hap2it.com.
  • “Circle Mirror Transformation” opens tonight in the Main Stage Theater at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. UW-Parkside theater student Emma Foley is directing the 2009 comedy/drama that takes place in a drama class for adults. Performances are 7 tonight and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $5. Go to https://uwparkside tickets.universitytickets.com.
  • Also at UW-Parkside today, baritone Bill McMurray will perform an operatic rendition of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Lisa Zilberman is the pianist for the program. The free concert is noon in Bedford Concert Hall, 900 Wood Road. Seating is available on a first-come basis; masks are required.
  • The comedy “Guys on Ice” continues tonight at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. The action takes place on a frozen lake in Door County. To purchase tickets, go to racinetheatre.org.
