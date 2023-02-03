Feb. 3 is Feed the Birds Day, but, really, isn’t that EVERY day? The weather is cold for our feathered friends, too, so help them through this frigid season with some bird seed. For advice on what to feed wild birds, talk to the friendly folks at the new Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop in Pleasant Prairie or visit other local retailers.

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” continues tonight at Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road. This is the high school version of the Broadway musical, based on the 1964 novel by Roald Dahl. In the story, the world-famous candy maker Willy Wonka opens the gates to his mysterious factory, but only to a lucky few. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $6-$13 at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388. Tickets are also available at the door, unless the show is sold out.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” musical continues tonight at Tremper High School, 8650 26th Ave. The show takes place at a spelling bee, so brush up on your word knowledge! Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, continuing Feb. 9-11. Tickets are $6-$13 at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388.

Get all shook up tonight when David E. Kirby performs as Elvis Presley, 8 to 11 p.m. at Pavle’s Lounge, 1724 52nd St.

Looking for live music tonight? The Little Couch Band & The Daisy Pushers perform from 9 p.m. to midnight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!