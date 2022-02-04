 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's events for Friday, Feb. 4

Bucky Badger

Wear Red today in honor of Wisconsin’s Bucky Badger.

It’s Wear Red Day, and we think we can find one of our many, many Wisconsin Badger sweatshirts in our clean laundry pile! Bucky’s next game is Saturday, hosting Penn State. Don’t have a ticket? You can watch the game at 5 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Snow sculpting continues today at the 27th annual Winterfest in Lake Geneva. Fifteen teams from across the U.S. are working on their creations for the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition. The sculptures can be viewed downtown on the lakefront near the Riviera Ballroom. All sculpting must be completed by 1 p.m. Saturday. Find details online at www.visitlakegeneva.com/winterfest

“The Niceties,” a one-act play written by Eleanor Burgess, continues tonight at Tremper High School, 8560 26th Ave. In the drama, a college student meets with her professor about an important paper she has written on political issues. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $6-$13 at kusd.edu.

Looking for live music tonight? The Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane will perform their takes on classic country tunes from 6 to 10 tonight at the Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave.

Tune in tonight: If you didn’t get up early this morning (5:30 a.m.!) to watch the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony live, you can catch it packaged for prime-time viewing starting at 7 p.m. on NBC.

