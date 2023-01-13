Today's events for Friday, Jan. 13

If you venture forth today, beware of black cats and walking underneath open ladders and, for heaven’s sake, don’t step on a sidewalk crack! We’re not sure why Friday the 13th is considered such an unlucky day, but we’re not taking any chances. The good news? Jan. 13 is also Rubber Ducky Day, which should ward off any bad luck.

The musical “I and You” by Lauren Gunderson is on stage tonight at Indian Trail High School, 6800 60th St. In the two-character play, Anthony arrives at classmate Caroline’s door bearing a beat-up copy of Walt Whitman’s “Leaves of Grass,” an urgent assignment from their English teacher. Homebound due to illness, Caroline hasn’t been to school in months, but she is as quick and sardonic as Anthony is athletic, sensitive, and popular. As these two let down their guards and share their secrets, this seemingly mundane poetry project unlocks a much deeper mystery that has brought them together. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13-14. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students and staff members. Tickets are available at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388.

Tonight, the Dave Braun Trio starts the group’s 29th year of residency, performing at the Hob Nob every Friday night. The jazz trio — made up of Dave Braun on guitar, Paula Braun on bass guitar and Pete Braun on drums — plays traditional jazz. The trio plays at 7 p.m. Fridays at the Hob Nob, 277 Sheridan Road in Somers.

Madison’s Steely Dane band — a tribute to Steely Dan, if you hadn’t figured that out already — performs Friday night at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater. The band features two Kenosha natives, Al Falaschi and Courtney Larsen, in its lineup. The Jan. 13 show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25-$35 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com.

Here’s your chance to try an Olympic sport: The Racine Curling Club is hosting Learn-2 Curl events at the club on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13-14. Registration and payment are due in advance. You can sign up through a link on the club’s Facebook page. The cost for the one-hour workshop is $10. Timeslots are available from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Note: It’s about 40 degrees on the ice. Dressing in warm layers is recommended, along with gym shoes. The best part? No skating skills are required — and this is easier than trying to run a marathon.