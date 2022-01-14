Today's events for Friday, Jan. 14

Looking for live music tonight? Mykal Baas and the Delivery Men will perform at the Union Park Tavern. Joining Baas in the band are Eli Eastridge and Maxwell Melendrez. The music starts at 9 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. No cover.

Celebrate the career of the late Sidney Poitier by seeing one of his signature roles on the big screen. “In the Heat of the Night” — a 1967 drama — is playing at the Marcus Renaissance Cinema in Sturtevant. Poitier stars as Virgil Tibbs, a Black police detective from Philadelphia mistakenly accused of murder while passing through a racially hostile town in Mississippi. He searches for the true killer with the police chief (Rod Steiger). Showtimes are daily through Jan. 20. For more details, go to marcustheatres.com.