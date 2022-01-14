 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's events for Friday, Jan. 14

In the Heat of the Night 1967 greenhouse scene

Rod Steiger, left, and Sidney Poitier share a scene in the 1967 drama “In the Heat of the Night,” playing at the Marcus Renaissance Cinema in Sturtevant.

Go fly a kite! Seriously, get out there and celebrate International Kite Day.

Looking for live music tonight? Mykal Baas and the Delivery Men will perform at the Union Park Tavern. Joining Baas in the band are Eli Eastridge and Maxwell Melendrez. The music starts at 9 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. No cover.

Also tonight, the rock band Saint Tragedy and Broken Bones is playing at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. The music start at 8:30 p.m. $10 cover.

In Racine tonight, the band power pop band Sunspot is playing at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road. 9 p.m. Cover charge is $5.

Celebrate the career of the late Sidney Poitier by seeing one of his signature roles on the big screen. “In the Heat of the Night” — a 1967 drama — is playing at the Marcus Renaissance Cinema in Sturtevant. Poitier stars as Virgil Tibbs, a Black police detective from Philadelphia mistakenly accused of murder while passing through a racially hostile town in Mississippi. He searches for the true killer with the police chief (Rod Steiger). Showtimes are daily through Jan. 20. For more details, go to marcustheatres.com.

