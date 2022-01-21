 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Go Today

Today's events for Friday, Jan. 21

squirrel

Happy Squirrel Appreciation Day!

It's Squirrel Appreciation Day today. To celebrate, leave some unsalted peanuts outside for our furry friends.

  • Madison's Steely Dane band -- a tribute to Steely Dan, if you hadn't figured that out already -- performs tonight in Milwaukee's Pabst Theater. The band features two Kenosha natives, Al Falaschi and Courtney Larsen, in its lineup and, for this show, will also be joined by guest vocalists calling themselves "the Milwaukee All-Stars." 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) Tickets are $25 and $45 at pabsttheatergroup.com.

Looking for live music to end your work week? Here are some options:

  • Chaine de Gitane plays "Gypsy jazz" starting at 9 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. No cover.
  • 7th Heaven plays at the Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. 9 p.m. $10 cover charge.
  •  Jeff Walski plays at the Reefpoint Brew House on Racine's Downtown waterfront, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway. 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. No cover.
  • Andy Braun plays folk rock at Taste of Soul, 501 Sixth St. in Racine. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. No cover.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID: HOSPITALIZATIONS AT ALL TIME HIGH

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert