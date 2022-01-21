Today's events for Friday, Jan. 21

It's Squirrel Appreciation Day today. To celebrate, leave some unsalted peanuts outside for our furry friends.
- Madison's Steely Dane band -- a tribute to Steely Dan, if you hadn't figured that out already -- performs tonight in Milwaukee's Pabst Theater. The band features two Kenosha natives, Al Falaschi and Courtney Larsen, in its lineup and, for this show, will also be joined by guest vocalists calling themselves "the Milwaukee All-Stars." 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) Tickets are $25 and $45 at pabsttheatergroup.com.
Looking for live music to end your work week? Here are some options:
- Chaine de Gitane plays "Gypsy jazz" starting at 9 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. No cover.
- 7th Heaven plays at the Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. 9 p.m. $10 cover charge.
- Jeff Walski plays at the Reefpoint Brew House on Racine's Downtown waterfront, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway. 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. No cover.
- Andy Braun plays folk rock at Taste of Soul, 501 Sixth St. in Racine. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. No cover.