Today's events for Friday, Jan. 27

Get ready to lick the spoon! It’s National Chocolate Cake Day. While it may come in many forms — layered, molten, bundt, fluffy, mousse-y, decadent, frosted — we love them all the same. They’re the reason we know what happiness tastes like. This special day may only come once a year on Jan. 27, but chocolate cake is also the reason we know how to REALLY celebrate a birthday or a sweet valentine.

Homeschool Science Snowshoe Hikes, 10, 10:30 and 11 a.m. today: Families will participate in a staff-guided snowshoe hike in Bristol Woods. This program is for students who will be in grades K-5 at the time of the program, with accompanying adults. Choose from one of three start times and experience the beauty of winter in Bristol Woods while getting some exercise outdoors. Space is limited. Register in advance at pringlenc.org/events. The Pringle Nature Center Building is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday and during special events.

Looking for some “cocktail music” for your night out? The Dave Braun Trio plays each Friday night in the lounge at the Hob Nob, 277 Sheridan Road in Kenosha.

Kenosha’s Lemon Street Gallery on Sheridan Road near Downtown is a nonprofit facility that opened in the fall of 1999 with a handful of artists and now has more than 70 members who display a variety of artworks, including drawings, paintings, prints, textiles and photography. The January exhibit is a juried show running through Jan. 30. The gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. lemonstreetgallery.org.

The Kenosha History Center features exhibits on local businesses and automobiles in its Rambler Legacy Gallery. The History Center is located at 220 51st Place and is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free; donations are accepted. kenoshahistorycenter.org.