Today's events for Friday, Jan. 28

Wait! before you do anything else today, celebrate Blueberry Pancake Day either at home or at any of the fine breakfast-serving establishments in this area. No time for breakfast in the morning? Remember that blueberry pancakes are great any time of the day or night.

The K-Town Burlesque is back at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. This show is called “Seventh Heaven” and is set in a speakeasy (in heaven) with live music, skits and burlesque dancing. 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 and $18, plus a $25 option for table seating, which includes candlelight and table service. Tickets are available at the door or online at www.rhodecenter.org. (Shows are also 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday.)

Carthage College students are performing the two-person musical “The Last Five Years.” The plot tells the story of a failed marriage, told from opposing viewpoints and timelines. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the college’s Recital Hall. Tickets are $7. carthage.edu/tickets

This is the final weekend for the juried show “Oh, So Appealing” at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road. The exhibit runs through Sunday. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road in Caledonia, is hosting its annual “chili winter evening” from 5 to 8 p.m. today. A free candlelit trail will be open, and hikers can gather around a fire to enjoy hot cocoa. The chili dinner option can be added for a fee. Call 262-639-1515 to make a dinner reservation.

