 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Today's events for Friday, Jan. 6

cuddling dogs

Jan. 6 is Cuddle Up Day, so grab a loved one and snuggle, like these two canine buddies.

Jan. 6 is Cuddle Up Day! If you just got out of bed, get back under the covers (just take this newspaper with you). Or, if you have to go to work today, plan to be home later this evening to cuddle up with loved ones. One of the best ways to stay warm is with a “three-dog night,” a night so cold it takes cuddling up to three dogs to stay warm.

  • Looking for live music tonight? Eric Algie, with special guest Ronny, performs starting at 9 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.
  • The City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink, in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, is open daily until 10 p.m. for skating under the lights (weather permitting, of course). Skating is free, and you can check out free skates at the Skate Hut from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
  • This week is your final chance to view the annual Winter Juried Show at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The exhibit runs through Sunday. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. www.andersonartscenter.com.
  • In Racine, the popular “Watercolor Wisconsin” exhibit is open at the Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave. The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This space age device pulls hydrogen fuel right out of the air

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert