Today's events for Friday, Jan. 6

Jan. 6 is Cuddle Up Day! If you just got out of bed, get back under the covers (just take this newspaper with you). Or, if you have to go to work today, plan to be home later this evening to cuddle up with loved ones. One of the best ways to stay warm is with a “three-dog night,” a night so cold it takes cuddling up to three dogs to stay warm.
- Looking for live music tonight? Eric Algie, with special guest Ronny, performs starting at 9 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.
- The City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink, in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, is open daily until 10 p.m. for skating under the lights (weather permitting, of course). Skating is free, and you can check out free skates at the Skate Hut from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
- This week is your final chance to view the annual Winter Juried Show at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The exhibit runs through Sunday. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. www.andersonartscenter.com.
- In Racine, the popular “Watercolor Wisconsin” exhibit is open at the Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave. The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free.