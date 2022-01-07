Today's events for Friday, Jan. 7

Today is Bobblehead Day. Or, as we call it, the most wonderful holiday of the year. Nod your head (several times) if you agree. It’s the perfect time to visit the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, located at 170 S. First St. (second floor) in Milwaukee. The venue, which features the world’s largest collection of Bobbleheads, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 (free for kids under age 5). It’s free to visit the museum’s store, which features an astounding 500-plus bobbleheads and other merchandise. bobbleheadhall.com.

There are just a few more days left to visit the “Annual Winter Juried Show” at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The exhibit runs through Sunday. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.

Looking for live music tonight? Head to Union Park Tavern, which hosts the Sipos and Young Band, starting at 9 tonight. The songs fall into the broad category of Americana, bringing folk, jazz, blues and country touches into the mix. No cover. 4520 Eighth Ave.

If you don’t mind the cold, head out to an area hill for some sledding action. Popular sledding spots in Kenosha County include Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive (across from Carthage College), Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake, and the granddaddy of them all: The massive sledding hill in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.

