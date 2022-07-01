Today's events for Friday, July 1

Start your morning outside with the Kenosha Library System at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. An outdoor Preschool Storytime is 10:30 a.m. in the Southwest Library Park. The half-hour program, with rhymes and songs, takes place in the park on the north side of the library parking lot. Admission is free. The program is aimed at 3- to 5-year-old children; bring a blanket or towel to sit on.

The free folk music hootenanny gathering returns tonight to the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., after stopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The free event is 7 to 10 p.m. Everyone is welcome to this informal get-together. Participants are welcome to bring an acoustic instrument or just come to sing along; song sheets with chords and lyrics are provided.

A carnival opens today in Downtown Kenosha, featuring rides and games. The carnival, between 54th and 55th streets, west of Sixth Avenue, is open 5 to 10 p.m. today and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday-Monday.

The “Movie Night in the Park” series continues tonight in Petrifying Springs Park next to the Biergarten, on the south end of the park, 5555 Seventh St. Tonight’s film is “Eternals.” Admission is free. The movie starts at dusk, and bug spray is always recommended!

CJ Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band bring some New Orleans-style music to George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. in Racine, tonight. The music starts at 9 p.m.

Summerfest continues today in Milwaukee. Billing itself as “the world’s largest music festival and Milwaukee’s cornerstone summer celebration,” Summerfest features the 23,000 capacity American Family Insurance Amphitheater, plus 11 additional stages, a huge selection of food and beverages, marketplaces and interactive exhibits. For more details on admission promotions and attractions, go to summerfest.com.

