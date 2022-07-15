Today's events for Friday, July 15

Start your morning outside with the Kenosha Library System at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. An outdoor Preschool Storytime is 10:30 a.m. in the Southwest Library Park. The half-hour program, with rhymes and songs, takes place in the park on the north side of the library parking lot. Admission is free. The program is aimed at 3- to 5-year-old children; bring a blanket or towel to sit on.

Head to the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., for another “Nights at Northside” program, with free activities from 6 to 8:30 p.m. This evening’s theme is “NASA at the Library.” This evening “is filled with space-themed activities.” Participants are invited to paint images taken by NASA spacecraft, make galaxy slime and Mars rovers and learn how to use a sky chart. There will also be a space-themed escape room in the Bookmobile.

The St. Therese Catholic Church’s festival opens today at the church grounds, 2020 91st St. The festival is open 5 to 11 p.m. today and Saturday (and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday). You know what to expect: Food, games, food, live music, food ... and MORE food!

The “Movie Night in the Park” series continues tonight in Petrifying Springs Park next to the Biergarten, on the south end of the park, 5555 Seventh St. Tonight’s film is “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Admission is free. The movie starts at dusk, and bug spray is always recommended!