Today's events for Friday, July 16
Today's events for Friday, July 16

Kingfish logo

St. Therese Catholic Church festival organizer Adam Kavalauskas talks about the upcoming 2021 festival at the church.

Show your favorite fuzzy piggy some love today for Guinea Pig Appreciation Day.

  • The St. Therese Catholic Church festival is open from 5 to 11 p.m. today on the festival grounds outside the church, 2020 91st St. Today's features include the church's famous Friday Fish Fry and the band Revival, playing classic and pop rock from 6 to 10:30 p.m.
  • The Pike River Benefit Concert Series continues at Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, with a show featuring the local group Cactii. 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the venue. Food and beverages will be available for purchase; no carry-ins.
  • The Kenosha Kingfish continue their season tonight at Simmons Field, taking on the Kokomo Jackrabbits. It’s also a Negro League Tribute Night, with a Negro League Baseball Card Foil Packs giveaway. 6:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.
  • Free family movie nights are back in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Movies start Friday nights at dusk. Tonight's movie is the animated hit “Frozen 2.” Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, snacks and beverages and bug spray. If the weather is bad, the movie night is canceled. For more information, visit the Kenosha County Parks Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks.
