Today's events for Friday, July 16

Show your favorite fuzzy piggy some love today for Guinea Pig Appreciation Day.
- The St. Therese Catholic Church festival is open from 5 to 11 p.m. today on the festival grounds outside the church, 2020 91st St. Today's features include the church's famous Friday Fish Fry and the band Revival, playing classic and pop rock from 6 to 10:30 p.m.
- The Pike River Benefit Concert Series continues at Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, with a show featuring the local group Cactii. 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the venue. Food and beverages will be available for purchase; no carry-ins.
- The Kenosha Kingfish continue their season tonight at Simmons Field, taking on the Kokomo Jackrabbits. It’s also a Negro League Tribute Night, with a Negro League Baseball Card Foil Packs giveaway. 6:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.
- Free family movie nights are back in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Movies start Friday nights at dusk. Tonight's movie is the animated hit “Frozen 2.” Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, snacks and beverages and bug spray. If the weather is bad, the movie night is canceled. For more information, visit the Kenosha County Parks Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks.