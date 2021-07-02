Today's events for Friday, July 2

Look! Up in the sky! It’s World UFO Day, and we don’t want to hear any snarky comments about Little Green Men. They came here from several lights years away and would appreciate some respect, please.

Start your holiday weekend with a carnival ride! The Rainbow Valley Carnival opens at 5 p.m. in Downtown Kenosha today, with rides and games and “healthy” carnival food. This year, the carnival is set up in the parking lot at Sixth Avenue and 54th Street. The carnival is open 5 to 10 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers — who are certainly well known to local music fans — will perform tonight at Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St. The music starts at 8 p.m.

The Sipos and Young Band is playing Americana music from 6 to 9 tonight, outside in the Union Park Tavern Beer Garden, 4520 Eighth Ave.

Free family movie nights are back this summer in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Tonight’s movie, starting at dusk, is the 2020 film “Wonder Woman 1984.” Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, snacks and beverages and bug spray.

