Today's events for Friday, July 22

It’s Hammock Day, and if we had a hammock, we’d lie in it all day long. Instead, we can at least take this opportunity to be lazy, right? Because we really want to finish that novel we’re reading before it’s due back at the library!

Start your morning outside with the Kenosha Library System on the lawn of Fire Station No. 6, 2615 14th Place (across 27th Avenue from the Northside Library parking lot). An outdoor Preschool Storytime starts at 10:30 a.m. The half-hour program, with rhymes and songs, takes place in the park on the north side of the library parking lot. Admission is free. The program is aimed at 3- to 5-year-old children; bring a blanket or towel to sit on. Note: Do NOT park at the fire station. Park at the library, across the street.

The Kenosha Public Library also hosts another outdoor program: Messy Art is 11 a.m. to noon outside the Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St. Participants will be using messy media like puffy paint, squirt guns and spinning art tops to make abstract art masterpieces. Be sure to wear clothes that you don’t mind getting messy! Admission is free.

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish return to Simmons Field tonight, for a 6:35 p.m. game against the Wausau Woodchucks. It’s also Irish Heritage Night (check out a ticket/food package on the team’s Facebook page). For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

The “Movie Night in the Park” series continues tonight in Petrifying Springs Park next to the Biergarten, on the south end of the park, 5555 Seventh St. Tonight’s film is “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure.” Admission is free. The movie starts at dusk, and bug spray is always recommended!