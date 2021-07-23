Today's events for Friday, July 23

Forget about all those gourmet flavors for a moment and celebrate Vanilla Ice Cream Day. It may not be as sazzy as Triple Mocha Salted Caramel, but when you’re looking for a good, old-fashioned scoop of comfort, you turn to your old friend, vanilla ice cream.

Free family movie nights are back this summer in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, snacks and beverages and bug spray. Movies start Friday nights at dusk. Tonight’s film is the 1986 comedy “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” For more information about park activities, visit the Kenosha County Parks website at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org.

The Apis Hotel and Restaurant’s rooftop bar, 614 56th St., hosts Tiki Takeover Weekend. From 7 to 9 p.m., the Bruce Mak Trio performs at the event. Luau-inspired food will be served from 4 to 9 p.m., and the bar is open until 11:30 p.m. Seating is on a first come, first served basis.

The Fleeing Artists Theatre’s production of the Greek tragedy “Oedipus Rex” continues through Sunday in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., in the flower garden. The free shows starts at 6 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Bring lawn chairs, water, snacks and bug spray (always a good idea). Bench seating is also provided.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.