Today's events for Friday, July 29

It’s Chicken Wing Day and Lasagna Day ... which makes us hungry! Good thing we can head Downtown to the Taste of Wisconsin! The Taste of Wisconsin Festival — with food from several vendors and music on four stages — is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today (and Saturday) on 54th Street at the lakefront. Admission and parking are free. For more details, go to tasteofwi.com.

The Kenosha History Center’s Homecoming Car Show events continue today: The Homecoming Car Show Swap Meet in Kennedy Park is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. An Ice Cream Social at Nash Elementary School is 1 p.m. (6801 99th Ave.). The Homecoming Car Show Parade travels from the Southport Beach House parking lot through Downtown, ending up at the Kenosha Homecoming Block Party at the Kenosha History Center, 4 to 8 p.m. at 220 51st Place.

Start your morning outside with the Kenosha Library System on the lawn of Fire Station No. 6, 2615 14th Place (across 27th Avenue from the Northside Library parking lot). An outdoor Preschool Storytime starts at 10:30 a.m. The half-hour program, with rhymes and songs, takes place in the park on the north side of the library parking lot. Admission is free. The program is aimed at 3- to 5-year-old children; bring a blanket or towel to sit on. Note: Do NOT park at the fire station. Park at the library, across the street.

The “Movie Night in the Park” series continues tonight in Petrifying Springs Park next to the Biergarten, on the south end of the park, 5555 Seventh St. Tonight’s film is “Beetlejuice.” Admission is free. The movie starts at dusk, and bug spray is always recommended!