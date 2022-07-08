Today's events for Friday, July 8

Start your morning outside with the Kenosha Library System at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. An outdoor Preschool Storytime is 10:30 a.m. in the Southwest Library Park. The half-hour program, with rhymes and songs, takes place in the park on the north side of the library parking lot. Admission is free. The program is aimed at 3- to 5-year-old children; bring a blanket or towel to sit on.

For the first time since 2019, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church’s festival is back in Columbus Park, at 22nd Avenue and 54th Street. The festival is open 6 to 11 p.m. today (plus 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday). You know what to expect: Food, games, food, live music, food ... and MORE food! The homemade spaghetti dinner is served 4 to 8 p.m. today and Saturday in the church.

The “Movie Night in the Park” series continues tonight in Petrifying Springs Park next to the Biergarten, on the south end of the park, 5555 Seventh St. Tonight’s film is “Footloose” — we don’t know which version they’re showing, so be surprised! Admission is free. The movie starts at dusk, and bug spray is always recommended!

There’s also a free movie being shown tonight in Twin Lakes. The movie “American Underdog” starts at dusk at the Lance Park Amphitheater.

Summerfest continues today in Milwaukee. Billing itself as “the world’s largest music festival and Milwaukee’s cornerstone summer celebration,” Summerfest features 12 music stages, a huge selection of food and beverages, marketplaces and interactive exhibits. To get in free today: From noon to 3 p.m.: Show Your College Pride Day. Everyone who wears a shirt or hat representing one of the participating colleges or universities will get in free. Schools participating are: UW-Parkside, Carthage College, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, Cardinal Stritch University, Marquette University, Milwaukee Area Technical College, UW-Milwaukee, UW-Whitewater and Western Governors University. For more details on admission promotions and attractions, go to summerfest.com.