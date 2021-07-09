Today's events for Friday, July 9

How sweet it is: It’s Sugar Cookie Day ... but, really, isn’t that EVERY day? There’s never a bad time to eat a cookie, unless you’re in the dentist office. Then maybe hold off, at least until your teeth are cleaned.

Free family movie nights are back this summer in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Tonight’s film is a classic: The 1988 comedy “The Great Outdoors,” starring Dan Aykroyd, John Candy, Stephanie Faracy and Annette Bening (in her film debut). The film follows two families on vacation in Wisconsin. Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, snacks and beverages and bug spray. Movies start at dusk.

Bristol Progress Days — an annual community celebration for more than 50 years — is back today through Sunday after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s a banquet tonight at Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., with the crowning of Miss Bristol. At 8 p.m., music starts in the Beer Tent at Hansen Park, at highways 45 and AH. For more information, visit https://bristolprogressdays.com/schedule.

“Nights at Northside” starts this evening outside the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. The public is invited to the library’s parking lot for “outdoor fun, food and friends.” “Chalk it Up!” is today, with chalk artists drawing from 5 to 7 p.m., with judging at 7:15 p.m. The weekly events are Friday evenings in July.

