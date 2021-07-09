 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's events for Friday, July 9
View Comments
alert
Go Today

Today's events for Friday, July 9

{{featured_button_text}}
The Great Outdoors Film

"The Great Outdoors" will be shown July 9 in Petrifying Springs Park. Admission is free.

How sweet it is: It’s Sugar Cookie Day ... but, really, isn’t that EVERY day? There’s never a bad time to eat a cookie, unless you’re in the dentist office. Then maybe hold off, at least until your teeth are cleaned.

Free family movie nights are back this summer in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Tonight’s film is a classic: The 1988 comedy “The Great Outdoors,” starring Dan Aykroyd, John Candy, Stephanie Faracy and Annette Bening (in her film debut). The film follows two families on vacation in Wisconsin. Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, snacks and beverages and bug spray. Movies start at dusk.

Bristol Progress Days — an annual community celebration for more than 50 years — is back today through Sunday after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s a banquet tonight at Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., with the crowning of Miss Bristol. At 8 p.m., music starts in the Beer Tent at Hansen Park, at highways 45 and AH. For more information, visit https://bristolprogressdays.com/schedule.

“Nights at Northside” starts this evening outside the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. The public is invited to the library’s parking lot for “outdoor fun, food and friends.” “Chalk it Up!” is today, with chalk artists drawing from 5 to 7 p.m., with judging at 7:15 p.m. The weekly events are Friday evenings in July.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert