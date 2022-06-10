Today's events for Friday, June 10

Drink up: It’s Iced Tea Day. The best way to celebrate is with a frosty glass of iced tea. Lucky for you, there are so many varieties available, including peach, mango, lemon — or just an old-fashioned sweet tea.

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish are hosting the Battle Creek Battle Jacks for a 6:05 p.m. game. Tonight is ‘90s Night, with a fanny pack giveaway. For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.

The Summit Players are performing Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” at 7 p.m. in Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road (Highway 142) in Brighton. There is also a 5:30 p.m. pre-show workshop to help audience members (especially children) learn about the show. Admission to the workshop and show are free and everyone is welcome. A Wisconsin State Park sticker is required to enter Bong. Note: If it rains, the show will move inside Shelter No. 3, next to Wolf Lake at Bong.

“Mamma Mia!” — the global hit musical crafted using songs by the Swedish pop group ABBA — continues tonight at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Tickets can be purchased by calling 262-633-4218 or online at racinetheatre.org.

Polish Fest opens today at Milwaukee’s Summerfest Grounds, running through Sunday. The festival is known for Polish food and dancing, plus vodka tastings and its Non-Stop Polka Stage. polishfest.org.

