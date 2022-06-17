Today's events for Friday, June 17

It’s bad enough that we have to go to work inside an office on such a beautiful day, but it’s also Eat Your Vegetables Day! Luckily, a lot of fresh produce is available at this time of year, so do eat veggies every day, whether in a salad packed with colorful vegetables or roasted. We like to follow our raw carrots with an ice cream cone chaser.

Start your morning outside with the Kenosha Library System at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. An outdoor Preschool Storytime is 10 a.m. in the Southwest Library Park. The half-hour program, with rhymes and songs, takes place in the park on the north side of the library parking lot. Admission is free. The program is aimed at 3- to 5-year-old children; bring a blanket or towel to sit on.

The Kenosha Public Library also hosts another outdoor program on the lawn of Fire Station No. 6, 2615 14th Place (across 27th Avenue from the Northside Library parking lot). Stamp It Up! (for ages 5-9) is 11 a.m. to noon. Children will design their own stamps and experiment printing with a variety of household objects. Admission is free. Note: Do NOT park at the fire station. Park at the library, across the street.

An outdoor German-style Biergarten — featuring Hofbräuhaus Bier from Munich — is “popping up” on Downtown Kenosha’s lakefront, in Celebration Place. The biergarten will be open 3 to 9 p.m. today (and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday). Live music today is by Duo Sonic. Visitors can enjoy German and U.S. beers, along with hard cider, sausage and pretzels, food trucks and live music. There will also be children’s activities and stein-hoisting contests. The new event, hosted by Milwaukee-based BrewFest Partners, has free admission and is designed to be family friendly.

“Groundhog Day: The Musical” is about a nasty weatherman who is trapped in a time loop, reliving the same day over and over again. The Bradford High School production of “Groundhog Day” was on stage last fall, but now, if you missed it, you have a chance to relive this show at UW-Parkside. Before heading to the International Thespian Festival in Bloomington, Ind., the musical will be performed 7:30 tonight (and 7:30 p.m. Saturday) in the university’s Main Stage Theater. As a bonus, cast members will not be wearing masks (as they did last fall), so we can see all their facial expressions. We can’t wait to see the groundhog smile. Tickets are $6-$13 at kusd.edu/finearts.

The Pike River Benefit Concert Series at Hawthorn Hollow tonight features the Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane. 6 to 9 p.m. at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary, 880 Green Bay Road in Somers. Admission is $10 at the door; cash only. No carry-ins. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

