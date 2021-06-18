Today's events for Friday, June 18

While we can’t promise you a free lunch (our dad always said there was no such thing!), it is Take Back the Lunch Break Day, so try to pop out of the office for a fun lunch date. It’s also International Picnic Day, so pack a sandwich and a beverage and enjoy that lunch in one of our beautiful parks. Or, grab a table outside a restaurant. Either way, enjoy!

The Pike River Benefit Concert Series is back, starting with a performance tonight at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary & Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road. Indigo Canyon is performing. The concert starts at 6 p.m. in the Amphitheater. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Log on at Hawthornhollow.org for more information.

The James Yorgan Sextet performs 6 to 10 tonight at the Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave. The set list runs from the swing era to more contemporary tunes, including works by George Benson, John Coltrane, Wayne Shorter and Grover Washington Jr.

Bodhicitta is performing a Phish Tribute show tonight at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $15. Note: For ages 21 and older.

It’s supposed to be another hot day today, so cool off at one (or both!) of Kenosha’s two public swimming pools — at Anderson Park (8730 22nd Ave.) and Washington Park (1901 Washington Road). Pool hours are 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. (Closed on Mondays and the Fourth of July.) Also open are splash pads in Roosevelt Park (6801 34th Ave.), Schulte Park (4400 87th Place) and the Southport Marina Park (5901 Third Ave.). For information about daily pool fees and season passes, call the Department of Public Works at 262-653-4050.

