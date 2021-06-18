 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's events for Friday, June 18
View Comments
alert
Go Today

Today's events for Friday, June 18

{{featured_button_text}}
HAWTHORN HOLLOW - BEN MULWANA

Torches surrounded the concert area at Hawthorn Hollow in 2020 as patrons sat under umbrellas. The concert series returns June 18 with Indigo Canyon.

 Kenosha News File Photo

Brits are turning their backs on 'boring' lunches and opting for trendy open sandwiches, bruschetta, and burrito bowls - as working from home gives them more time to plan their meals, a study reveals. A poll of 2,000 adults found popular lunchtime dishes today include linguine, French toast and poached salmon. Other dishes in the top 40 list included club sandwiches, frittata, avocado on toast, buttermilk chicken and sweetcorn fritters. On the opposite end of the scale, the research confirmed salad, cheese and crackers, or soup were the most boring. It also emerged 59 per cent are keen to try new things when it comes to their lunch or get creative with lunchtime meals, with a quarter even admitting they 'live for food'. Video produced by 72Point.

While we can’t promise you a free lunch (our dad always said there was no such thing!), it is Take Back the Lunch Break Day, so try to pop out of the office for a fun lunch date. It’s also International Picnic Day, so pack a sandwich and a beverage and enjoy that lunch in one of our beautiful parks. Or, grab a table outside a restaurant. Either way, enjoy!

The Pike River Benefit Concert Series is back, starting with a performance tonight at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary & Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road. Indigo Canyon is performing. The concert starts at 6 p.m. in the Amphitheater. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Log on at Hawthornhollow.org for more information.

The James Yorgan Sextet performs 6 to 10 tonight at the Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave. The set list runs from the swing era to more contemporary tunes, including works by George Benson, John Coltrane, Wayne Shorter and Grover Washington Jr.

Bodhicitta is performing a Phish Tribute show tonight at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $15. Note: For ages 21 and older.

It’s supposed to be another hot day today, so cool off at one (or both!) of Kenosha’s two public swimming pools — at Anderson Park (8730 22nd Ave.) and Washington Park (1901 Washington Road). Pool hours are 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. (Closed on Mondays and the Fourth of July.) Also open are splash pads in Roosevelt Park (6801 34th Ave.), Schulte Park (4400 87th Place) and the Southport Marina Park (5901 Third Ave.). For information about daily pool fees and season passes, call the Department of Public Works at 262-653-4050.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert