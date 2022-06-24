Today's events for Friday, June 24

Start your morning outside with the Kenosha Library System at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. An outdoor Preschool Storytime is 10:30 a.m. in the Southwest Library Park. The half-hour program, with rhymes and songs, takes place in the park on the north side of the library parking lot. Admission is free. The program is aimed at 3- to 5-year-old children; bring a blanket or towel to sit on.

The Kenosha Public Library also hosts another outdoor program on the lawn of Fire Station No. 6, 2615 14th Place (across 27th Avenue from the Northside Library parking lot). Messy Art is 11 a.m. to noon. will be using messy media like puffy paint, bleeding tissue paper, squirt guns and spinning art tops to make abstract art masterpieces. Be sure to wear clothes that you don’t mind getting messy! Admission is free. Note: Do NOT park at the fire station. Park at the library, across the street.

The Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place (on Simmons Island along the Kenosha harbor), is hosting a Cruise-In Night from 4 to 8 p.m. Car enthusiasts will be showing off their classic vehicles in the museum’s parking lot. Also, the History Center and Southport Light Station Museum are open until 7 p.m. The Cruise-In nights continue on the last Friday of each month, through Sept. 30. The events are free and open to all classic vehicles.

Summerfest continues today in Milwaukee. Billing itself as “the world’s largest music festival and Milwaukee’s cornerstone summer celebration,” Summerfest features the 23,000 capacity American Family Insurance Amphitheater, plus 11 additional stages, a huge selection of food and beverages, marketplaces and interactive exhibits. For more details on admission promotions and attractions, go to summerfest.com.

