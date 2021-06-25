Today's events for Friday, June 25

It’s Take Your Dog to Work Day, which — if you’re working from home — should be a snap! Still, we wonder, why does Spot have a bigger office than mine?

Union Park Tavern is hosting a live show tonight featuring Yves François Ritmo and his band performing “swinging jazz, jump blues and rumbas.” The outdoor show (weather permitting) starts at 6 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. Check the venue’s Facebook page for updates.

Free family movie nights are back this summer in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Tonight’s film, starting at dusk, is the 1989 Kevin Costner baseball film “Field of Dreams.” Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, snacks and beverages and bug spray.

Racine’s weekly Friday “Music on the Monument” series starts up with a free show featuring the rock band Identity Crisis. 4:30 to 7 p.m. in Monument Square, at Main and Sixth streets in Downtown Racine.

Racine’s Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road, is hosting a Greek food drive-through today through Sunday, in place of its traditional Greek Festival. Food will be available from 4 to 8 p.m. today, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday (June 25-27). Cash and credit cards will be accepted. For more information, call the church office at 262-632-5682.

