Today's events for Friday, June 3

It’s National Doughnut Day, a 24-hour celebration during which your only concerns are whether to go for the glazed, filled or twisted doughnut first. And of course we want sprinkles! To celebrate, Dunkin’ Doughnuts locations offer a free classic doughnut on June 3, with a beverage purchase (at participating locations).

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish are hosting the Kokomo Jackrabbits for a 6:05 p.m. game. Tonight is also Hispanic Heritage Night, with food specials. For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.

The Village of Twin Lakes will show a free movie in Lance Park, on 55 Lance Drive (on Lake Mary), starting at dusk. Tonight’s film is “Space Jam.” (Next up: “Sing 2” on June 17.)

Add some “Chattanooga Choo Choo” to your week with the Glenn Miller Orchestra, performing tonight at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill. The group — known for big band standards including like “Tuxedo Junction,” “Moonlight Serenade” and “In the Mood” — first formed in 1938 and re-emerged in 1956. The group has been touring the world continuously ever since. 7 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.

The Fleeing Artists Theatre wraps up its fourth season with “Far Away,” opening at 7:30 tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. The troupe describes the play as “a dystopian drama that’s like ‘Hunger Games’ meets ‘Fahrenheit 451,’ with the British wit and charm of Caryl Churchill.” The play runs just 45 minutes. After each performance, the cast will host a talkback with the audience. Tickets are $10 general admission or $7 for senior citizens, students, educators, first responders and members of the military. (Please bring an ID to the box office for discounted tickets.) Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at fleeingartists.org.

