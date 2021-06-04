 Skip to main content
Today's events for Friday, June 4
Today's events for Friday, June 4

Doughnut Day

Krispy Kreme has announced that it has given away more than 1.5 million doughnuts to vaccinated Americans. The popular doughnut chain launched the promotion in March in order to encourage more people to get vaccinated. We’re clearly on our way to giving away many millions of doughnuts as the country mobilizes to get this pandemic behind us as soon as possible. That makes us very happy! Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme CMO. Customers who show their vaccination card can get a free Original Glazed doughnut every day for the rest of 2021. The company is also celebrating National Doughnut Day by giving everyone a free doughnut of their choice. This means that vaccinated customers will be able to pick up two free doughnuts at the same time

It’s Doughnut Day! It’s a 24-hour celebration during which your only concerns are whether to go for the glazed, filled or twisted doughnut first. And of course we want sprinkles! To celebrate, Dunkin’ Doughnuts locations offer a free classic doughnut today, with a beverage purchase (at participating locations).

Prost! The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park is open for the season, serving all our beer and pretzel needs (of which there are MANY). Check the Biergarten’s Facebook page for the latest updates.

Kenosha native Anna Fermin’s Trigger Gospel is performing two shows tonight Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St. The 8 p.m. show is sold out; however, tickets are still available ($10) for the 6 p.m. show. Go to eventbrite.com and search “Anna Fermin Just added Happy Hour show.”

Hattrix celebrates its 24th anniversary with a celebration featuring live bands and comedy, starting at 8 tonight at Hattrix, 2425 60th St. Note: The music will be LOUD.

Listen up: WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Today’s program features an interview with Rocco Constantino, author of “Beyond Baseball’s Color Barrier: the Story of African-Americans in Major League Baseball Past, Present and Future.” For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

Tags

