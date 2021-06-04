Today's events for Friday, June 4

It’s Doughnut Day! It’s a 24-hour celebration during which your only concerns are whether to go for the glazed, filled or twisted doughnut first. And of course we want sprinkles! To celebrate, Dunkin’ Doughnuts locations offer a free classic doughnut today, with a beverage purchase (at participating locations).

Prost! The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park is open for the season, serving all our beer and pretzel needs (of which there are MANY). Check the Biergarten’s Facebook page for the latest updates.

Kenosha native Anna Fermin’s Trigger Gospel is performing two shows tonight Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St. The 8 p.m. show is sold out; however, tickets are still available ($10) for the 6 p.m. show. Go to eventbrite.com and search “Anna Fermin Just added Happy Hour show.”

Hattrix celebrates its 24th anniversary with a celebration featuring live bands and comedy, starting at 8 tonight at Hattrix, 2425 60th St. Note: The music will be LOUD.

Listen up: WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Today’s program features an interview with Rocco Constantino, author of “Beyond Baseball’s Color Barrier: the Story of African-Americans in Major League Baseball Past, Present and Future.” For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.