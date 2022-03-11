 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's events for Friday, March 11

We're almost at the end of Procrastination Week, but we just didn’t get around to celebrating it. Sorry; maybe next year!

Head to the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten for some pre-St. Patrick's Day partying. While the big day at the Biergarten is Saturday (with its "Leprechaun and Lederhosen .1K Beer Run" and other fun stuff), the outdoor venue opens at 4 p.m. today for a sneak peek. (We hear there will be beer available.) On the south end of Petrifying Springs County Park in Somers.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside's free Noon Concert Series continues today with a performance by the UW-Parkside Choirs. Noon in Bedford Concert Hall on the campus, 900 Wood Road. Admission is free. Masks are required. A livestream is also available at uwp.edu.

Need some help getting ready for St. Patty's Day? Gaelic Storm is performing at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater tonight. It's a tradition for the band to belt out its Celtic-inspired rock 'n' roll at the Pabst. You know what to expect: drinking songs, sea shanties, furiously strummed instrumentals and sing-along melodies. 8 p.m. March 11. Tickets are $29.50 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com.

