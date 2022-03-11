Today's events for Friday, March 11

We're almost at the end of Procrastination Week, but we just didn’t get around to celebrating it. Sorry; maybe next year!

Head to the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten for some pre-St. Patrick's Day partying. While the big day at the Biergarten is Saturday (with its "Leprechaun and Lederhosen .1K Beer Run" and other fun stuff), the outdoor venue opens at 4 p.m. today for a sneak peek. (We hear there will be beer available.) On the south end of Petrifying Springs County Park in Somers.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside's free Noon Concert Series continues today with a performance by the UW-Parkside Choirs. Noon in Bedford Concert Hall on the campus, 900 Wood Road. Admission is free. Masks are required. A livestream is also available at uwp.edu.

Need some help getting ready for St. Patty's Day? Gaelic Storm is performing at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater tonight. It's a tradition for the band to belt out its Celtic-inspired rock 'n' roll at the Pabst. You know what to expect: drinking songs, sea shanties, furiously strummed instrumentals and sing-along melodies. 8 p.m. March 11. Tickets are $29.50 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com.

