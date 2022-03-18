Today's events for Friday, March 18

Grab your pillow and celebrate World Sleep Day! Now be quiet over there; we’re trying to catch some ZZZZZsssssss ...

Fore! Kenosha County’s Brighton Dale Links and Petrifying Springs Golf Course are open for the season — just in time for this gorgeous weather. Brighton Dale is located in northwestern Kenosha County, adjacent to the Bong Recreation Area, just north of the intersection of highways 75 and 142 in the Town of Brighton. Petrifying Springs Golf Course is located within Petrifying Springs Park in Somers. The clubhouse is located on Highway A, a half-mile east of Highway 31. To reserve tee times, visit kenoshacountygolf.com or call 262-697-4653.

The NCAA’s 2022 March Madness basketball tournament is upon us, with a flurry of games starting at 11 a.m. today. The highlight in these parts comes at 8:50 p.m. when our Wisconsin Badgers take on Colgate at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum. The Wisconsin game airs on TBS. Look for games on CBS, TNT and truTV.

Looking for live music tonight? Here are some options:

Union Park Tavern has Mykal Baas and the Delivery Men, starting at 9 p.m. 4520 Eighth Ave.

The Port of Kenosha hosts a heavy metal show tonight with Warplot, Revel in Rot, Tongan Death Grip and Deathwish, starting at 9.m. 714 50th St.

Musician Oscar Green performs starting at 9 tonight at Kenosha Fusion. 5014 Seventh Ave.

