Today's events for Friday, March 25

It’s Waffle Day, so we hope you started the morning with a good breakfast. And don’t skimp on the syrup!
- "Out In Public — A Standup Comedy Show with Musical Guests Spirit Shakers" starts at 8 tonight (March 25) at Public Craft Brewing Co., 5706 Sixth Ave. Comedians Matty Field, Carly Malison, Jordan Pauley, Drew Flagge and Gary Zajackowski are performing, along with headliner Ton Johnson. Ricky Madeja hosts the show. The music will be delivered by Spirit Shakers. Admission is $15 at the door. No advance ticket sales.
- The giant music event known as SRIM Fest is back at the Brat Stop, 12304 75th St., today and Saturday. Some 45 to 50 bands/artists are slated to perform on four stages. Admission is $10 in advance (ask a band member for a ticket) or $15 at the door. Friday's music starts at 8 p.m., and Saturday's music starts at 4 p.m.
- Jay Leno — who has been performing standup comedy for decades — brings his show to the Genesee Theatre in downtown Waukegan, Ill., tonight. He hosted "The Tonight Show" for two decades, starting in 1992, and now shares his passion for cars on his CNBC series "Jay Leno's Garage." But even with his TV duties, he never stopped doing live standup shows. The show starts at 8 p.m. on March 25. Tickets are $60-$90 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.
- The Kenosha Public Museum is hosting the annual Kenosha Unified School District Student Art Show through April 24. Artwork created by students from all grade levels throughout the school district is on display. Admission is free. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.