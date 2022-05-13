Today's events for Friday, May 13

If you venture forth today, beware of black cats and walking underneath open ladders and, for heaven’s sake, don’t step on a sidewalk crack! We’re not REALLY afraid of Friday the 13th (are we?) but why take chances on this day considered to be unlucky? It’s also Leprechaun Day, so maybe those cheerful Irish tricksters can help you ward off any bad luck.

The Lakeside Players production of Disney’s “High School Musical” opens tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. “High School Musical” tells the story of Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High who deal with issues of first love, friends and family. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 13-15 and 20-22. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students and senior citizens. Go to rhodecenter.org.

Local indie rock band Lunde performs a “Loving Loud” concert tonight at Reuther High School, 913 57th St. Ben Mulwana opens the show. The show is a benefit for the Grace Welcome Center. 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are at tinyurl.com/LovinLoud and at the door. Free ticket offers: To score a free ticket, buy a 12-oz. bag of coffee at Esperanza Coffee Collective, 1501 Washington Ave. in Racine (at The Branch) or spend $25 at Blue House Books, 5915 Sixth Ave. A.

Looking for live music tonight? Sipos & Young are performing at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., starting at 9 p.m. No cover charge.

Also Downtown, Rust Belt performs at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave., starting at 8 p.m. Admission is $10.

