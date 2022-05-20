Today's events for Friday, May 20

It’s Bike to Work Day, so get rolling! Remember to wear your helmet and obey all traffic laws.

The Lakeside Players production of Disney’s “High School Musical” continues tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. “High School Musical” tells the story of Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High who deal with issues of first love, friends and family. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students and senior citizens. Go to rhodecenter.org.

At the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., the hit musical “Mamma Mia!” opens. The musical, about an upcoming wedding and the bride’s search for her father, is built around hit songs by the Swedish pop group ABBA. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-$20 at racinetheatre.org. The show continues through June 12.

Looking for live music tonight? Cactii is performing “organic spaceship music” at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., starting at 9 p.m. No cover charge.

The Milwaukee County Zoo is hosting an Elephant Appreciation Day celebration today. Activities include Elephant Care Center tours, a marketplace featuring paintings made by the zoo’s elephants and special events with the zoo’s own Ruth, Brittany, and Belle. Activities run from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. milwaukeezoo.org.

