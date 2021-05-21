Today's events for Friday, May 21

It’s Bike to Work Day, so get rolling! Remember to wear your helmet and obey all traffic laws.

The comedy “Doublewide, Texas” continues tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts in Downtown Kenosha, 514 56th St. The Lakeside Players’ production runs Friday-Sunday (May 21-23). Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students. Buy tickets online at rhodecenter.org. Note: Audience members will be socially distanced in the theater and must wear masks.

Kenosha’s Lakefront Trolley is back on the road, taking riders along the lakefront from Carthage College to Kemper Center, with stops at the Pennoyer Park band shell, Lemon Street Gallery, the History Center, Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum, the transit center and Lakeside Towers. The trolley runs from 3:45 to 9:15 p.m. on Fridays; 1:45 to 9:15 p.m. Saturdays; and 1:45 to 6:15 p.m. Sundays through September. The rubber-tired trolley departs the transit center, 724 54th St., at five minutes past the hour on its southbound route and departs the transit center 30 minutes past the hour on its northbound route. There are markers along the route, and people can also flag down the driver for pick up along the way. Fares are $1 for adults and 50 cents for children.

Tune in tonight: In the bizarre new animated series “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.,” the title character is a failed supervillain (voiced by Patton Oswalt) who has run his evil organization into the ground while also dealing with a crumbling marriage. Is there any hope left for the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing? (Hulu).

